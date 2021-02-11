SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man linked to six burglary-related crimes was arrested by South Windsor police on Wednesday.
Douglas Senerth, 31, of South Windsor, was taken into custody just before midnight on the strength of six arrest warrants.
Police said Senerth was linked to the six attempted and/or completed residential burglaries through DNA evidence.
Some of that DNA was collected by way of a flashlight that the suspect left at a scene of one of the burglaries.
Police said all of the burglaries happened near Senerth's home.
They were able to use home surveillance systems to see Senerth at the scene of many of the crimes.
Police said they found him in Vernon where he was taken into custody without incident.
They charged him with four counts of first-degree attempt at burglary, two counts of first-degree burglary, fifth-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and three counts of criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny.
Senerth was held on a total bond of $350,000 and given a court date of Feb. 11 at Rockville Superior Court.
