WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer driver was driving under the influence when he caused a crash that closed Interstate 91 north in Wallingford on Wednesday night, according to state police.
Troopers charged Dennis Goncalves Medeiros, 46, of New Haven, with operating under the influence of alcohol, along with other charges.
I-91 north was closed between exit 12 and 13 due to the crash.
The crash was reported around 7 p.m.
Troopers said Medeiros was behind the wheel of a flatbed tractor trailer that swerved across all three lanes of the highway.
Medeiros' vehicle made contact with a metal guardrail next to the left median, which led to him losing a left rear tire. He then again swerved across the three lanes and hit the wire-rope guardrail on right shoulder.
Because of both collisions, metal beams strapped to the flatbed portion of the tractor trailer spilled onto the highway.
The highway was closed for about two hours so the debris could be cleared.
No one was hurt.
Medeiros was given a field sobriety test, which troopers said he failed.
Investigators learned that Medeiros had a juvenile passenger in the vehicle with him at the time.
He was additionally charged with risk of injury to a child and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Medeiros was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and given a court date of Nov. 5 in Meriden.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.