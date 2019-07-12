CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - A flatbed truck towing a vehicle was found to have rolled on its side on Interstate 95 late Thursday night.
According to the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, it happened between exits 63 and 62 on the southbound side.
When firefighters and an ambulance crew arrived, they said they found the truck on its side and down an embankment.
They found that the passenger side tire blew out.
Four people inside the flatbed were evaluated at the scene for possible injuries. Firefighters said none were reported.
Crews were able to get the flatbed upright again and tow it.
