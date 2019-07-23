NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Flights at Tweed Airport were canceled Tuesday morning after heavy rain caused flooding in the flight terminal.
All incoming and outgoing passenger flights have been canceled until 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according New Haven Director of Emergency Operations, Rick Fontana.
The storm dumped 1.8" of rain locally, Fontana said.
The tarmac couldn't handle the rain, and the water had nowhere to go so ultimately it ended up flooding the airport.
All Tuesday morning workers have been vacuuming and mopping the stagnant water so the airport can re-open.
Thankfully, travelers like Zach Hofstetter packed their patience Tuesday morning.
“So I was originally supposed to fly out last night but the thunderstorm made that not possible. It would have been nice to have been back, but what are you going to do. It’s not like there is another flight out,” said Hofstetter, who is traveling back to Ohio.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.