WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- All eyes are on Hurricane Dorian and where it might make landfall in the United States.
One areas of concern continues to be Florida, and at Bradley International Airport, most flights going in and out of the sunshine state are canceled.
Although it is not yet clear precisely where Hurricane Dorian will make landfall, travelers coming in on flights from Florida on Monday were happy to be getting out of the state and back to Connecticut.
“I didn’t know the stability of the actual hotel I was in, so I didn’t want to take a chance,” said Patricia Davis, who got on the last flight in from Orlando to Bradley on Monday.
After a vacation at Disney and Universal, she saw the reports of how Hurricane Dorian is pounding the Bahamas and decided she wanted to get back early.
“I’ve lived in Florida in the past, so I’ve been through some hurricanes and prefer not to be there,” Davis said.
Carrie Stevens lives in Orlando and is in Connecticut on business.
She said she’s happy to be out of a potentially dangerous situation, but still concerned about possible damage to her home.
“I actually am glad to be here, really I am. I was like, I wanted to get out of there. Actually, so it kind of really worked out well for me,” Stevens said.
Travelers tracking the storm while on vacation are making whatever changes needed to get back to work and to school.
Stephanie Bryon from Bristol was at Disney with her family and said her flight back to Connecticut got changed five times.
“Our flight got canceled for Sunday and then they pushed us all the way till Wednesday and then we didn’t want to risk that because now that the storm is pushed off a bit. Wednesday looks like it is the day to hit so don’t want to risk that,” she said.
It’s not clear what flights to and from Florida will be doing Tuesday and later in the week.
Due to the storm, some airlines are offering travel waivers that allow people to change flight plans without paying fees.
