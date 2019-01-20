WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) -Bradley International Airport is open and clean- up operations are ongoing.
Airport officials said Sunday late afternoon that approximately 43 percent of Sunday's arriving and departing flights were cancelled by Bradley's airline partners.
Airlines are still adjusting schedules and working to get back to normal flight operations. There may be some residual delays.
People scheduled to travel tonight or tomorrow morning are told to check in with their airlines. You can check for real-time flight status updates on Bradley's website here or by following them on Twitter @BDLFlightInfo.
