WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) - Officials at Bradley International Airport continue to monitor the weather conditions as Winter Storm Yoshi moves across the state.
Airport officials said Sunday morning they had seen a number of flights cancelled because of the storm.
Travelers are advised to check in with their airline and look into rebooking options.
You can check for real-time flight status updates on Bradley's website here or by following them on Twitter @BDLFlightInfo.
