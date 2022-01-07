WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Twelve percent of flights were canceled at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks due to Winter Storm Alfie.
However, airport officials said that the airport was open and that snow removal operations were ongoing.
"Currently, our airline partners have canceled approximately 12 percent of today’s flights, primarily impacting morning departures," said Alisa Sisic, manager of marketing, public information officer, Connecticut Airport Authority. "As our airline partners continue adjusting their schedules in response to the storm, further flight cancellations may be possible."
Passengers were advised to adjust their schedules in response to the storm to confirm their individual flight itineraries.
