WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A degree of normalcy returned to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks the day after a horrific vintage plane crash.
Departing flights were on time Thursday morning.
Wednesday, flights were grounded and the airport was shut down after a B-17 plane crashed into a building at the airport. Several people were killed.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
TIMELINE: 7 killed during B-17 crash at Bradley
Travelers were aboard planes, but had to wait until the airport reopened after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday to move.
They were left with few options. They could either wait it out or rebook and leave from another airport.
However, travelers Channel 3 spoke with said their focus was on the people who were on the B-17 and their families.
“It is stressful but it puts everything in perspective right now for us," said Jeannie Gimenez, a traveler. "Those souls on that airplane as well, we care them.”
Anyone flying out of Bradley on Thursday is encouraged to double check flight statuses with the carriers and confirm the itineraries.
For a list of flights in and out of Bradley, click here.
