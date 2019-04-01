WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A technical issue grounded flights from a number of airlines across the country, including at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
However, flight operations were resuming as scheduled as of 7:45 a.m.
"A number of Southwest flights were temporarily delayed [Monday] morning due to a nationwide technical issue," said Alisa D. Sisic, Connecticut Airport Authority. "Specifically, five outbound flights and four inbound flights were delayed due to the issue. At this time, their flight operations are returning to normal schedules."
CBS 2 in New York confirmed the issue affected flights with Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Jet Blue, Alaska Air and Delta.
Southwest Airlines issued a statement to Channel 3 on Monday morning.
"Southwest Airlines has issued a ground stop this morning as a result of a technology outage involving a vendor that provides aircraft weight and balance data," said Dan Landson, Southwest Airlines spokesperson. "We appreciate our customers patience as we work with our partner to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."
In video obtained by Channel 3 from a Southwest Airlines passenger from Plainfield, an announcement was heard explaining that there was a issue with "weight balance data."
Through its Twitter account, Southwest responded to customers who asked about the delays.
"We don't currently have an ETA, but are working diligently to overcome this," the airline posted. "We appreciate your patience with us in the meantime."
Delta also posted a response to customers through its Twitter account.
"I completely apologize, we are currently experiencing a system-wide outage," it said. "We are working diligently to get it back up and running. We do not have a specific time as yet."
