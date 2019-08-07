HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday has been featuring a few rounds of storms, and will continue as the evening goes on.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the entire state until 9 p.m.
A flood warning was also issued for part of Hartford County until 10:45 p.m.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham County until 4 a.m. Thursday.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result of the forecast.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce Deprest said a cold front will help stir up the showers and thunderstorms.
"Scattered showers and storms will move across the state well into this evening," DePrest said.
Track the storms with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed all of southern New England in a "marginal risk" area for severe weather. A good portion of Connecticut is in the "slight rise" area.
Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain that could lead to poor drainage/flash flooding concerns, gusty/damaging wind that could lead to isolated power outages, [and] an isolated tornado somewhere in the region.
The risk for storms ends after midnight.
Overnight will be mild and muggy, with lows near 70 degrees.
The possibility for isolated showers or thunderstorms continues Thursday.
However, they will be hit or miss.
Otherwise, Thursday should feature a mix with some partial sunshine.
Temperatures may rise into the 80s to perhaps upper-80s.
The air is expected to be humid most of the day, but dew points should begin to drop either late in the day Thursday or Thursday night.
The cold front finally shifts east of the state at that point.
The weekend days appear to be dry, seasonably warm and comfortable.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
