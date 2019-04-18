ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The state is expected to see clouds, showers, and soaking rain over the next several days.
A flood watch was put into affect statewide until Saturday night.
This alert prompted Ch. 3 to issue an Early Warning Weather Day.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the rest of Thursday will be cloudy and coll with isolated showers and drizzle.
There is a chance for fog Thursday night, which could become dense near the coast.
Friday will feature cloudy weather with temps near the 70s.
"A batch of heavier showers should arrive in the late afternoon and evening," Dixon said.
Rain could become heavier Friday night.
Saturday will also feature rain, with possible thunderstorms.
"Rain is likely, and it could be heavy at times since the front will have plenty of moisture to work with. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well," said Dixon.
Temps will be near the 70s.
East Sunday won't be as wet as Saturday, but a few showers are likely, with most of the day being rain free.
Temperatures will be slightly coolers with highs in the 60s.
