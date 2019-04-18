ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The state is expected to see clouds, showers, and eventually a soaking rain ahead of the weekend.
A flood watch will go into effect for the whole state late Friday night through Saturday evening.
This alert prompted Ch. 3 to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said light rain and drizzle will continue overnight.
There is a chance for fog Thursday night, which could become dense near the coast.
Friday will feature cloudy weather with temps near the 70s.
There could be a few showers during the day, but it won't be a washout.
The main event will begin Friday night.
"Showers will become numerous, and some showers will produce heavy rain," DePrest said.
Rain could become heavier Friday night.
Saturday will also feature rain, with possible thunderstorms.
"Rain is likely, and it could be heavy at times since the front will have plenty of moisture to work with. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well," DePrest said.
Rainfall totals will likely range from 1-3 inches by Saturday evening.
Temps will be near the 70s on Saturday.
Easter Sunday won't be as wet as Saturday, but a few showers are likely, with most of the day being rain free.
Temperatures will be slightly coolers with highs in the 60s.
