WEST HARTFORD (WFSB) - Flood waters closed a section of Fern Street Thursday morning.
According to the West Hartford Department of Public Works, the road is closed between Mountain Road and North Main Street.
#TrafficAlert Fern St from Mountain Rd to north Main Street closed @TownofWestHrtfd @WestHartfordPD @WHFireDept #weha pic.twitter.com/kQXHMJPVz9— West Hartford DPW (@WHPublicWorks) September 2, 2021
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate travel options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.