Fern Street is closed in West Hartford

Fern Street is closed in West Hartford (Contributed). 

WEST HARTFORD (WFSB) - Flood waters closed a section of Fern Street Thursday morning. 

According to the West Hartford Department of Public Works, the road is closed between Mountain Road and North Main Street. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate travel options. 

