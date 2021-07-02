(WFSB) - The wet weather we saw at the end of the work week is expected to continue into the holiday weekend.
Some Connecticut communities are already seeing some roadways that already have high water on the roadways.
In Cromwell, Evergreen Road between Route 3 and Willowbrook Road is closed after a portion of the road became submerged in water.
Only local traffic is being permitted through.
Town officials say that section of Evergreen Road is expected to reopen sometime on Tuesday.
Similar issues are being reported in Enfield Friday evening.
Police say that drivers may come across cones and/or a barricade on some roadways due to flooding concerns.
One of the roadways partially closed off is the northbound side of Freshwater Boulevard by Cranbrook Boulevard.
Drivers are asked to remain cautious when approaching these heavily flooded areas and to not drive around the cones and/or barricades.
