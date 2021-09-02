A powerful Farmington River in the center of Collinsville, after remnants of Ida passed through overnight. Photo: Mat Jobin
Bristol Flooding
Frederick Street in Bristol. Photo: Eric Straun
Enfield Flooding
Sinkhole at the TPC in Cromwell
Ida Damage in Niantic
Ida Damage in Niantic
Jessica Simon was a guest at the hotel. She said, “we were keeping watch on the storm because we were in New Jersey and it was closer to coming up. So, we thought we were going away from it and we were actually going towards it.”
Simon was visiting from new jersey, in order for her to get out of the motel police had to give the green light to drive on this road after the water receded.
Vernon Police Department Sgt. Robert Marra said, “we had to work on getting public works here to kind of make a makeshift off ramp onto the highway to get people out or in if we need the emergency services.”
Local business owners like Doctor Gayle Block also needed to make adjustments.
“We had to cancel the appointments for two hours and hopefully by 11 o’clock a lot of the water is going to be receded that my clients can get into the building,” said Block.
Block said this is the second time this week flooding like this happened. She is worried even more now about climate change.
The town administrator, Michael J. Purcaro. also said the constant rainstorms are too much.
“It’s essentially overwhelming local infrastructure for stormwater management systems. and as a result, this level of flooding,” said Purcaro.
