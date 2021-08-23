HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The recent flooding and rains are throwing a wrench into plans to distribute backpacks to students in Hartford.
One hundred backpacks set to be distributed to Hartford Public School students that were filled with supplies were destroyed.
“The Village for Families & Children partners with many Hartford Public Schools to provide children with services and supports to be successful in school, while also supporting the healthy development of their families,” a press release said. “The need for this support had already increased this year and now is compounded because of this untimely loss due to the recent bad weather.”
The Village is launching a social media campaign with the hopes of generating support for new backpacks.
To learn more about how you can help, click here.
