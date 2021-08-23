MANCHESTER/VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- While storm Henri didn’t pack quite the punch some expected, it did cause a lot of damage to roads and bridges.
In Manchester, some roads were destroyed by flooding.
“This has never happened before. We didn’t even expect this to happen, my car got completely flooded,” said Alyssa Tracy, of Manchester.
Cars got flooded and there’s a big sink hole on Ambassador Drive in Manchester.
“We are not out of the woods yet. Everybody has to continue to take precautions today. Stay out of waterways, if you can, stay off the roads today, and know there is still a flash flood potential,” said US Senator Chris Murphy.
He and Senator Richard Blumenthal toured some of the damage, and will be seeking federal relief.
“As you can see from this weather, we are going to be going through some really rough rainfall over the next 24 hours,” Blumenthal said on Monday.
Viewers shared footage with Eyewitness News showing residents needing to be rescued from their homes because of flooding.
Highland Park Elementary School was also flooded, and the intersection of Gerard and Parker looked more like a pond.
“Then we come out; it’s like river. Pretty crazy because it’s never really this bad over here. We get moving water, but this is over the top,” said Aiden Toomey, of Manchester.
The Hockanum River in Vernon is full and moving fast. During the peak of storm, water was gushing out, making a parking lot look more like a river.
“We’ve had record breaking rain over the past couple of months, and the accumulative effect is causing widespread flooding,” said Michael Purcaro, Vernon town administrator.
In Vernon, people had to be rescued from a Motel 6 because the bridge to the motel was flooded.
To get them to safety, part of a fence alongside I-84 had to be ripped open, building a temporary on ramp so cars could drive out.
