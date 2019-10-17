(WFSB) - Roads were closed or partially blocked around the state Thursday morning following a night of heavy rain and winds.
In Coventry, damage was reported on the following roads:
- Brewster Street, Near John Paul Lane.
- Swamp Road, between Love Lane and Adelma Drive.
- Silver Street, between Love Lane and South Street.
- Wrights Mill Road, near Case Road.
- Daly Road, between Bellvue Drive and Lakeview Drive.
- Ross Ave
- Snake Hill Road, between Main Street and Armstrong Road.
In Enfield:
- Moody Road between North Maple Street and Park Street.
In Manchester:
- Porter Street
- Woodbridge Street
In Simsbury:
- Hopbrook Road
In South Windsor:
- Route 5 south at Strong Road, from Strong Road to Glendale Road
- Foster St. Ext/Miller Road
- 350 Foster St.
- Lawrence at Cliffwood Dr.
- Pine Tree Lane/Pond Lane
- Avery Street/Orchard Hill Dr.
- Avery Street/Elberta Road
- 565 Nevers Road
- 369 Niederwerfer Rd.
- 54 Birch Hill Dr.
- 232 Oak St.
- 127 Palmer Dr.
- 109 Mountain Dr.
- 1410 Sunfield Dr.
- 33 Niederwerfer Rd.
- 40 Sunnyside Dr.
- Kelly Road/Willow St.
- 814 Graham Road
- Ellington Road/Sand Hill Rd.
- Ellington Road/Ellington Town Line
- Dart Hill Road/Paper Chase
In Voluntown:
- Shentucket Road near #330 between Campbell Mill.
- Pendelton Hill Road near the Green Falls entrance and Gallup Farm.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
