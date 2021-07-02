ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The wet weather is causing headaches for not only drivers on the roads, but homeowners as well.
Police in Enfield say three homes on Lynch Terrace had to be evacuated after water entered the basement of the residences.
The water rose to a level where it created an electrical hazard.
More residents may need to be evacuated.
As of 10:30 this evening, a total of four roadways in Enfield are considered impassable due to flooding.
There are numerous roads and streets throughout town that are being impacted by the amount of water on the roadway.
Police said that drivers may come across cones and/or a barricade on some roadways due to flooding concerns.
One of the roadways partially closed off is the northbound side of Freshwater Boulevard by Cranbrook Boulevard.
Drivers are asked to remain cautious when approaching these heavily flooded areas and to not drive around the cones and/or barricades.
