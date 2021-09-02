BRISTOL (WFSB) - Flooding in parts of Bristol resulted led to evacuations early Thursday morning.
Water rushed by on Broad Street and turned the road into a river in front of Crowley Kia.
Employees told Eyewitness News there is about an inch of water inside the building.
Down the road on East Main Street, residents of a condo complex were forced to evacuate - the call coming at 2 a.m. Some residents were transported via a boat to safety.
“I really didn’t expect it to be this much although we try to be prepared," Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said. "Public works has been out since midnight checking the road and our culverts checking the basins. Police and fire have been out it’s just one of those things where as much you can prepare sometimes the river has a mind of it’s own.”
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest.
