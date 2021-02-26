BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Warmer weather and rain this weekend may be enough to melt the snow in your front lawn once and for all.
This weekend kicks off a New England tradition like none other – mud season.
Fortunately, flooding is not going to be a big concern with the snowmelt this weekend.
Crews have had plenty of time to clear catch basins over the past week.
Plus, temperatures won’t be warm enough for rapid melting, so flooding isn’t a concern, even up in the hills.
“We’ve been digging them out all week, making sure that our low areas are in good shape so that the water will drain off where it’s supposed to go,” said Scott Thaiau, of Burlington Public Works.
In some areas, the rain and the snowmelt will be close to a thunderstorm’s worth of water, spread over two days.
“There’s 18-20 inches of snow on the ground in some areas where there’s been snow drifts. So, people should be taking care of the yard drains and making sure they’re good, and check their catch basins, that’s very helpful to public works here,” Thaiau added.
Temperatures are going to dip below freezing Friday night and Saturday night, just like the past week, so folks should watch out for the ice on the sidewalks. With the warmer temperatures, there is a slow drip with the snow that’s melting, which ensures there’s going to be some spots of ice on the sidewalks and some untreated roadways.
