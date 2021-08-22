BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents on a private road in Bolton narrowly escaped being trapped in their homes after heavy rains caused a flash flood that wiped out a bridge.
Families in four of the seven homes on Marc Anthony Lane got their vehicles to safety just before river waters raced over and through wiping out the bridge and road.
The waters of the Hop River were fast and fierce Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Henri dumped several inches of rain in a short amount of time.
"At one o’clock, the water started to rise and by 1:40, the pipe was swirling in the water, the debris came down and got in the swirl, and choked up in the pipe," Dave Cook of Bolton tells us.
The waters quickly destroyed the pipe bridge that has stood for almost four decades.
Dave says Henri was a storm like few others.
"It started to come over the road, eroded the road in front of our house. We’ve been here thirty-eight years and never seen water like that," Cook noted.
Dave’s quick thinking saved his and the three other families that need to cross the bridge to leave the tiny community
"When they said six to ten inches was coming, I thought alright, lets get everything on the other side of the road. We don’t need to be trapped in here," explained Cook.
The next step is to rebuild the bridge.
Dave says he’s been taking care of the private road for a long time and he believes the state needs to provide some assistance.
The good news for the neighborhood is that the governor is already aware of the crisis.
Dave said he’s not sure how long it’ll take to rebuild the bridge.
He says a temporary bridge will be needed to start and then a new one must be built.
