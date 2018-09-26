NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The City of Norwich activated its Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday morning in the wake of overnight flooding.
It said the center was opened to help coordinate the response to major flooding in the city.
However, the opening was brief. Following the flooding response, the rivers receded and officials shut the center back down.
Several hours of heavy rain fell on Tuesday into Wednesday.
"The EOC [was] staffed by the city manager and representatives from Norwich Public Utilities, Norwich police and fire departments and Norwich Public Works," said Chris Riley, communications and community outreach manager, City of Norwich. "The primary concern in Norwich at this time is the Yantic River, which is above flood stage, and the Shetucket River, which has risen considerably overnight."
Officials said the fire department conducted a water rescue from an RV that was parked next to the Norwichtown Mall.
They said West Town Street is closed, along with the mall.
Norwich Public Schools will open after a two hour delay. For more school delays, check here.
"The City of Norwich’s Community Emergency Response Team has made sandbags available at the Emergency Support Facility on McKinley Avenue," Riley said. "There are currently 500 sandbags on hand and more available upon request."
The EOC will remain open indefinitely and additional updates will be provided throughout the day.
