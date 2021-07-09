(WFSB) -- Communities across the state are reporting road closures due to flooding or downed trees and wires, as Tropical Storm Elsa barrels down on the state.
Bridgeport
- Bishop Ave & Connecticut Ave
- Lincoln Ave & Arlington St
- Seaview Avenue & I95 exit ramp
- Iranistan Ave & Gregory St
- Gregory St & Columbia St
- Crescent & Eastmain St
- Seaview Ave & Crescent Ave
- E Washington & E Main St
- Seaview & Third St
Cromwell
- Route 372 closed at Route 99 due to flooding
East Haddam
- Route 434 closed at Devils Hopyard because of a tree in wires
Middletown
- Route 155 closed between Paddock Road and Millbrook Road due to water over the road
Southington
- Route 120 (Meriden Avenue) closed near Beechwood Drive due to a downed tree
New Haven
- Union Ave.
- Mill River St.
- Humphrey Street
- Lombard St.
- North Frontage Road
- Church Street
- Middletown Avenue
- Wintergreen Ave
- Whaley and West Rock
- George Street and Temple
If you have to go out on the roads Friday, check the traffic map on the CH 3 app before you do!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.