ASHFORD, CT (WFSB)--No injuries were reported to people or animals after severe flooding rushed through River’s Edge Sugar House in Ashford on Saturday.
Bill and Amy Proulx, the owners of the maple syrup farm, had to pump water out of the syrup house while quickly moving their horses and machinery to higher ground.
“The water came up so fast, we have been here since 1986 and I don’t think I have ever seen flooding like this before,” said Proulx.
Luckily the maple syrup tabs on the trees were safe above water level.
Overnight the water lowered but it is uncertain to confirm if there is damage at this time.
