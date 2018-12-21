(WFSB) – Towns across the state are reporting flooding as well as trees and wires down as high wind and heavy rains are moving through.
The National Weather Service reported tree branch damage in Moosup.
They did not report any specific areas that had damage.
Tolland County was also dealing with numerous tree down calls with wires involved.
Apothecaries Hall Road in East Windsor, Westford Road in Stafford, and Cidar Swamp Road in Coventry.
North Haven police reported flooding on State Street between Sackett Point Road and Skiff Street. They were asking drivers to avoid the area.
Flooding was also reported in Milford at Point Beach.
Residents in the area said this is the third time this year that area has flooded.
"The alarms went off early this morning, woke me out of a dead sleep. This is at least the third time this year it's come up as far as my driveway. In the past, maybe once a year," said Lorrie Seaberg.
Across the Milford shoreline, water washed its way into neighborhoods.
The parking lot at Gulf Beach was covered with water as public works crews closed down roads throughout the city.
"I was down earlier this morning and this was, cars were turning around, so they finally blocked it off, which is good," said Marlette Weiglein.
