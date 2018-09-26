(WFSB) - Several towns were impacted by overnight flooding.
Lebanon's first selectman's office reported that there were several roads that were washed out.
The town got about 7 inches of rain, in just a few hours.
Smith Road was just one of the roads found to be washed out on Wednesday morning.
Thankfully nobody was hurt, and residents have a way to get out to the main roads on each side.
On Wednesday morning, the Lebanon school district was closed for the day. Several other towns closed or delayed school as well.
Lebanon officials said Randall, Smith and Hoxie roads were also not safe, as their bridges were taken out and the terrain was described as "challenging."
It also said Oliver Road near a brook had extensive erosion. The bridge's condition is unknown.
Exeter Road near North Street is closed, and Dept. of Transportation crews are working to make repairs.
"All the dirt roads are treacherous," said Betsy Petrie, first selectman, Lebanon. "I would only travel in a four-wheel drive with slow going."
The Merritt Parkway north was reportedly under water by exit 46. (Sandra Gasiorowski/iWitness)
Flooding in Darien as reported by First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.
Street flooding reported on Dale Street and Cove Road in Stamford. (@IAmTwoWheeler)
Street flooding reported on Dale Street and Cove Road in Stamford. (@IAmTwoWheeler)
Flooding reported in Westport. (Justin Calabrese/iWitness)
Flooding was reported in Meriden (Beth)
Neptune Avenue in Moodus remained closed on Wednesday after Tuesday's heavy rain washed away its culvert. (WFSB)
Norwich activated its Emergency Operations Center after Tuesday's rains caused fears of Yantic River flooding. (WFSB)
A number of roads in Lebanon were said to be impassable, according to the first selectman's office. (Lebanon Fire Dept.)
Exeter Road between Mack Road and North Street in Lebanon. (First Selectman's Office)
A washed out bridge in Chester. (Ivey Gianetti/iWitness)
For more Eyewitness News stories, stay with WFSB.com.
The Merritt Parkway north was reportedly under water by exit 46. (Sandra Gasiorowski/iWitness)
Flooding in Darien as reported by First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.
Street flooding reported on Dale Street and Cove Road in Stamford. (@IAmTwoWheeler)
Street flooding reported on Dale Street and Cove Road in Stamford. (@IAmTwoWheeler)
Flooding reported in Westport. (Justin Calabrese/iWitness)
Flooding was reported in Meriden (Beth)
Neptune Avenue in Moodus remained closed on Wednesday after Tuesday's heavy rain washed away its culvert. (WFSB)
Norwich activated its Emergency Operations Center after Tuesday's rains caused fears of Yantic River flooding. (WFSB)
A number of roads in Lebanon were said to be impassable, according to the first selectman's office. (Lebanon Fire Dept.)
Exeter Road between Mack Road and North Street in Lebanon. (First Selectman's Office)
A washed out bridge in Chester. (Ivey Gianetti/iWitness)
For more Eyewitness News stories, stay with WFSB.com.
In Haddam, Route 82 near the swing bridge remained closed on Wednesday after raging water gushed over the road.
Tuesday, the rain was relentless and driving conditions were dangerous in Middlesex County.
Flooding was reported in many towns. It made it more difficult for people to get around or safely home.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.