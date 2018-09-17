HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Florence are headed in Connecticut's direction for Monday night into Tuesday.
A flash flood watch was issued for that time frame for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties.
"Tropical downpours could produce rainfall rates of 2-3”/hour. The result could be localized flash flooding in parts of the state," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
The heavy rains will cause hazardous driving conditions due to poor visibility and potential flooding on the roadway.
The conditions will affect the morning and afternoon commute.
"Rain should end either very late in the afternoon or tomorrow evening. Rainfall totals in Connecticut should range from 1-3”, but locally higher amounts are possible," said DePrest.
there is a very low possibility of a brief tornado, according to DePrest.
Besides the rain, Tuesday will be sauna-like with a very damp and warm feeling with highs in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees.
The rain will end early Tuesday night and temperatures will call back into the low and middle 60s.
"Wednesday morning should be cloudy or mostly cloudy, but we should see a little more in the way of sunshine during the afternoon," DePrest said.
The temperatures will be in the low and middle 70s on Wednesday, and the humidity will drops.
Thursday and Friday will be sunny and warm.
