(WFSB) - What's left of Florence brought periods of heavy rain to Connecticut on Tuesday.
The precipitation led to some flash flooding in some communities. Some areas, like the southeastern part of the state, heard rumbles of thunder in addition to the heavy rain.
Around 11:40 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the region until 3:15 p.m.
In Woodstock, the Little River plaza's parking lot was flooded, as water filled the streams and river banks.
In New London, some roads were blocked, like Broad Street, as storm drains couldn't keep up with the amount of rain falling.
"People walking through puddles. Literally walking through like it was no big thing. It was knee deep in some areas," said Larry Davenport, a New London taxi driver.
He said he saw the trouble spots fill up with water.
"Definitely Bank Street downtown, Howard Street, Reed Street, Broad Street as you can see, those are the main ones, and Pequot Avenue, they flood very easily," he said.
Thankfully there were no major incidents in that part of the state.
For the Tuesday morning commute, the rain wasn't that bad. By late morning, it started coming down heavily in West Hartford.
“This has been a chronic problem since we’ve lived here," said Don Schnur of West Hartford.
Over the years, Schnur said he and his wife have come to make improvements to their home on Lindy Lane because it's prone to flooding.
“We've put drainage systems into the backyard so that the storm drains all go through PVC pipe that eventually drains into the brook," he said.
He said the water all comes from the same issue.
“The problem revolves around a culvert at the end of the street which is inadequate for the amount of water that comes down during a heavy rainstorm or a tropical storm," Schnur said.
He's been hoping that the town would make some adjustments to prevent further flooding.
He said ahead of the storm, public works crews were out on Monday to check storm drains. He also said when his street floods, some drivers have tried to drive through the standing water.
“We called the town to have someone posted there until water receded," Schnur said.
West Hartford residents were encouraged to take steps to prevent potential flooding.
“Take a rake, take a broom and just make sure the water can get into the storm drain," said Chief Gary Allyn, West Hartford emergency management director. "Around your gutters and so forth, if you have anything around your house that can pond water, do what you can to stop that ponding.”
Allyn, who is also the town's fire chief, said he has been watching the weather closely. He said they are ready to respond.
The forecast was enough for Norwich Emergency Management to stock up on sandbags, pumping equipment and generators.
They encourage homeowners and renters to check their sump pumps and insurance policies.
Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speeds. If they encounter water on a roadway, they should not drive through it.
Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speeds. If they encounter water on a roadway, they should not drive through it.
