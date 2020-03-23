(WFSB) – Travelers who are flying into Florida airports from Connecticut will have to quarantine under a new order from the Florida governor.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that directs all travelers from Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York to isolate or quarantine when entering a Florida airport.
The travelers must quarantine for 14 days from the time or entry or the duration of the person’s stay in Florida, whichever is shorter.
The executive order was applied for states where shelter-in-place orders are being implemented.
DeSantis says travelers will be met on board plants by local or state law enforcement, as well as health officials.
He said on Monday there were over 190 direct flights from New York City to the state of Florida.
Anyone who violated the new quarantine order will be subject to a misdemeanor fine of up to $500.
The order doesn’t apply to a person employed by the airlines, those performing military, emergency, or health response.
It takes effect Tuesday, March 24 at 12:01 a.m.
To read the full executive order, click here.
