PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - A Florida man is accused of sexually assaulting a young victim in Putnam, according to police.
Investigators said Howard Williams III, 50, of Frostproof, FL, was arrested on Monday.
Police said they initiated an investigation after the sex assault was reported in Aug. 2018.
An arrest warrant was eventually issued.
Williams, who used to live in Putnam, was found in Florida and taken into custody by authorities down there.
He was held at the Polk County Correctional Facility. He was extradited back to Connecticut for a court appearance on Tuesday.
He faced a judge in Danielson Superior Court.
Williams was charged with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
His bond was set at $85,000.
No other details about the case were released.
