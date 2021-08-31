MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Florida man has died after falling off the roof of a moving vehicle in Milford.
Police say it happened around 12:20 Tuesday morning in the area of Old Gate Lane near the off ramp to I-95 North.
A 2002 Honda Civic had been traveling up the roadway with one passenger riding on the roof of the car.
The man on the roof of the Civic, identified as Cody Henry, 24, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Charges have not been filed yet against the driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old Stratford resident.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Milford Police PFC Dan Hemperly at 203-783-4792.
