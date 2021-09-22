Florida man travels to CT for life-saving COVID treatment

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A Florida man is alive due to a live-saving treatment he revived at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
Robby Walker said if he could turn back time he would have gotten the COVID vaccine. "Hindsight. 100% I would do it."
The Walkers believe Robby, a father of six, was infected in early July.
He developed pneumonia in both lungs and had to go on a ventilator.
Susan Walker, his wife, said, "We just started calling hospitals all around the state of Florida to see if they offered ECMO. If they had beds available."
ECMO or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is a technique where blood is pumped out of the body and into a machine. The machine then removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back into the body. This process allows the lungs to rest and heal. The survival rate is between 50% and 60%.
Susan appeared on national TV, asking for help in finding a hospital bed where he could get the treatment.
Dr. Robert Gallaher of St. Francis hospital stumbled on the story online.
"I thought about the hardship that this family was going through and their inability to provide care for their loved one," he said.
After a consultation, the Walkers traveled over 1,200 miles to Connecticut.
Just recently, his organs have begun to support him again.
