(WFSB) – Hurricane Dorian is not a Category 1 storm and it’s approaching the island of Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
Winds are at 75 miles per hours and the storm is expected the strengthen before making landfall in Florida over the weekend.
Some people have concerns while others think it’s too soon to know what will happen.
Channel 3 spoke with a business owner who plans to help people in need.
“Right now, as we speak, I got my guys on the phone. We are getting tarps, generators, gas, I have five trailers, and crews are getting ready to go wherever the storm hits the coast of Florida. We have a lot of experience,” said Willie Caro.
Willie Caro owns a roofing company in Orlando, Florida. He got off a plane to visit his family in Connecticut, but because of the storm, he’s leaving CT early to go back to Florida.
“I have to get back and organize the guys and everything,” Caro said.
Hurricane Dorian could increase to a Category 3 when it hits Florida by Labor Day.
“As a Cat 3, they’re talking about it’s going to do a lot of damage in Orlando, in the area. I’ve been through this ten times,” Caro said.
Meanwhile, others who are from Florida beaches think it’s still too soon to know what will happen.
“I think by Friday, they’ll have a much better picture of what is going to happen. It’s just everyone needs to be prepared and that’s what we do in Florida, we prepare for this,” said Barbara Benedict, South of Dayton Beach, Florida.
It’s been two years since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.
