CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- Valentine’s Day is upon us, and many are gearing up for the special day.
On Wednesday, the girls working at Bella Flora Flowers in Rocky Hill know the ‘love game’ all too well.
“Most of the men wait until the last second, but we do have a lot of repeat customers that come in and call a week or two ahead of time,” said Mary Thielke, of Bella Flora Flowers.
The award-winning shop is tucked off Cromwell Avenue, or Route 3, and is filled with arrangements to make that special someone happy.
However, if you’re on a budget, that doesn’t mean you have to forget the bouquet.
“Here at Bella we will always make something for whatever budget you’re on, and we’ll always add a couple roses for you,” Thielke said.
If a dozen red roses aren’t your deal, there are carnations, daisies, lilies, hydrangeas, and iris or tulips to mix it up.
When it comes to making those vibrant colors last, Thielke says “The best way to take care of the flowers is to keep the water clean. So, every couple of days always rinse out the water, put clean fresh water, nip the ends of the flowers and that’s pretty much what you have to do.”
Of course there’s always the card, the chocolates, the teddy bears, but flowers are really what makes the love bloom.
“Very important, definitely for someone like me that grew up around flowers it’s very important,” said Elena Manky, of Bella Flora Flowers.
The shop will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
