MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A Wesleyan University graduate has claimed victory in Middletown's mayoral race.
Democrat Ben Florsheim, is an outsider to Middletown government. He’s just 27 years old, but says he has progressive fresh ideas that will take the city forward.
Florshiem beat out his Republican opponent, Seb Giuliano.
"I think that there were a lot of people in the city that were agitating for changes to how our government works for a long time and they were excited to see a campaign, a movement, a group of people break through the noise," Florsheim said.
Mayor Dan Drew was not seeking re-election this year.
Giuliano has extensive experience in Middletown government. In fact he served as mayor in the city between 2005 and 2011.
Since then he's also served six years on the City Council, saying he offers steady leadership.
"Congratulations. Best wishes and take care of the city," Guiliano said after conceding.
Other cities also have some big seats up for grabs.
Hartford, New Haven, New London, Waterbury and Danbury have mayoral seats that will be decided on Tuesday.
The polls closed at 8 p.m.
