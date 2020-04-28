HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A gesture of kindness brightened the days for some healthcare heroes on Tuesday morning.
Hundreds of beautiful pansies were placed and arranged in a big heart, displayed outside of Hartford Hospital’s main entrance.
"I think you can see, right off the bat, it puts a smile on everyone's face,” said Leah Philipp, nurse educator at Emergency Department at Hartford Hospital.
The flowers were given to hospital staff to bring home as a way to say “thank you” for everything they’ve done during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Obviously, these are trying times and so it feels amazing to feel the community support,” said Audrey Scott, assistant nurse manager of Emergency Department at Hartford Hospital.
The Shops at Farmington Valley teamed up with their landscaping firm Winterberry Gardens for the donation.
"I feel humbled that we were able to do something for them because I know they're making lots of people feel comfortable, reassured, day in and day out,” said Elizabeth Ackerman, general manager of the Shops at Farmington Valley.
"We are doing everything we can to make sure that because we're operational we're making a positive impact in the community,” said Bryan Stolz, CFO of Winterberry Gardens.
Pansies also represent love and admiration from one person to another, which is a message they wanted to share with their front-line heroes.
The healthcare workers said they plan to plant the pansies, as a reminder of the kind gesture for weeks to come.
"It makes the staff so happy and uplifts them more than they can ever say. Thank you,” said Patricia Veronneau, nurse director of Emergency Department at Hartford Hospital.
