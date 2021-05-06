HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Mother’s Day is this weekend.
For those who bought flowers recently, you might have noticed a price hike, and it’s not just because of the holiday.
At Flowers from the Farm, there are many options to choose from, whether it’s a bedding plants if your mom is a gardener, or going the traditional route and buy her an arrangement.
Whichever it is, be prepared to shell out more money.
Longtime customer Karl Zaehringer loves the Hamden floral shop.
“They do a beautiful job, no matter what. And they’re creative. They’re not usually cookie-cutter arrangements,” Zaehringer said.
Flowers from the farm owner Michelle Gibbs said she’s been busy, especially ahead of Mother’s Day.
She knows there are reasons why moms love bouquets.
“You get the appreciation factor, you get the beauty, you get to enjoy for as long as you have,” Gibbs said.
However, hiccups in the supply and demand chain are raising prices for floral arrangements.
It's not just the flowers that are more expensive. In recent weeks, the cost to ship them is up 10 to 15 percent nationwide.
Gibbs said florists are seeing major mark-ups.
“We’re talking 100 percent. It’s not 20 or 30 percent,” she said.
In the early days of the pandemic, growers threw away a lot of inventory because of low demand.
The shop said the growing season returned this year, but some flowers are harder to find or prices went up.
The bedding plants are local, but Gibbs’ flowers are from overseas.
The owner is in a balancing act between keeping the lights on while not dramatically raising the prices on customers.
Despite the juggle, the store is grateful it’s busy again.
If you’re a procrastinator, Flowers from the Farm is still accepting orders, but delivery might be tricky.
