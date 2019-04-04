(WFSB) - The flu is still going strong.
Seven more deaths have been reported, and hospitals have seen an increase in cases.
Channel 3 spoke to a doctor to see if this is normal for flu season to peak this time of year.
Doctors did say it’s a bit unusual.
The numbers are significant, but previous years have been worse.
If we know anything about the flu, it’s how unpredictable it can be.
It’s been a rough flu season for John Mattie.
Even with the flu shot, he caught the flu not once, not twice, but three times.
“I got the flu right around the week after Christmas, then I’ve had it twice since then,” said Mattie.
And flu season is ramping up again.
According to the Department of Public Health, seven people died from the flu, just last week.
That brings the total number this season to 64 flu deaths.
So far, there have been nearly 3,000 people hospitalized with the flu and doctors have seen more than 8,500 confirmed cases.
“This is a little bit unusual. What the center for disease control has noted is that in the last few weeks there has been a shift from one type of influenza virus, which was predominate earlier in the year, to a different type of influenza virus,” said Dr. Virginia Bieluch, Director of Infectious Disease at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.
Though there is a peak in cases, last year was one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory for the state.
With 184 flu deaths and more than 14,000 confirmed cases.
“The one thing we know about influenza is how unpredictable it is,” said Bieluch.
Doctors say if you get the flu shot, and still catch the flu, your symptoms are likely to be less severe because of that flu shot.
To read the entire report from the DPH, click here.
