BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Fighting the flu along the shoreline.
The East Shore District Health Department, which serves Branford, East Haven, and North Branford is hosting a drive thru flu shot clinic on Saturday at their headquarters at 688 East Main Street in Branford.
It runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until supplies last.
Since you’re in your car, they want to keep people moving, so they’ve streamlined the paperwork.
Anyone going to the clinic will need to wear short selves and a mask.
“Please get your flu shot, it is flu season. We know we’re going to have people coming down with the flu and it will definitely help us, not just coming down with the flu, but also help with COVID-19,” said Michael Pascucilla, East Shore District Health Department.
For a list of the participating insurances they will accept, the form you need to print and fill out, along with additional clinics they’ll be hosting in October and November, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.