HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The flu is now considered “regional” after being widespread for most of the season.
Numbers released by the state’s Dept. of Public Health on Thursday showed one new death related to the flu reported in the past week.
The total number of people having died from complications involving the flu this season is now 78.
Health officials said of the 78 deaths, 53 of the people were over the age of 65, 20 were between 50 and 64, and 4 were between 25 and 49 years old, and 1 between the ages of 5 and 17.
State health officials said the season began on Aug. 26, and they have been posting weekly updates.
Since the season started, 3,366 people have been hospitalized because of the flu.
Between August and the middle of May, 10,135 flu cases have been reported.
All season, doctors urged people to get flu shots. They consider it a patient's best line of defense.
Doctors warned this would be an extended flu season.
For information on where to find a vaccine, head here.
