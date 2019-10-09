ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Health officials are urging people to get their flu shots before the end of the month.
It's the reason behind a flu shot clinic scheduled to happen at the Rocky Hill Community Center on Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said flu activity typically peaks between December and February, but can last as late as May.
The CDC urged everyone 6 months or older to get the shots as soon as possible. It said it's especially important for vulnerable populations, including adults over the age of 65, children under 5, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions.
The CDC estimates that only 45 percent of adults and 63 percent of children in the U.S. get vaccinated.
While health officials admit the vaccine isn't perfect, they said it's worth it even for partial protection.
Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle and body aches, runny and stuffy nose, and fatigue.
To avoid the virus, officials recommended constantly washing hands and staying away from sick people.
The Central Connecticut Health District is hosting flu shot clinics this month, including the one on Wednesday in Rocky Hill.
