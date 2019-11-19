HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While they may be some lingering flurries, the main portion of snow in the northwest hills and rain for the rest of the state ended Tuesday morning.
A winter weather advisory for Litchfield County expired at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
A few schools systems, including Regional School Districts 1 and 7, announced delays due to some potentially slick driving conditions. See the list here.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the storm has moved northward.
Beforehand, it brought heavy rain to parts of the state and mixed precipitation to portions of of northwest Connecticut.
Most of the state saw no snow accumulation.
A coating to an inch of snow fell in Litchfield County. That is where roads were said to be slick for the morning commute.
The afternoon commute will look much better in those areas.
"The rest of [Tuesday] will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s," Dixon said.
Tuesday night should be partly-to-mostly cloudy with lows ranging from 30 to 35 degrees.
A rain or wet snow shower will be possible on Wednesday due to a storm that will track to the far east of New England.
Wednesday's skies should be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.
"Thursday still looks to be a dry, brighter day with highs near 50," Dixon said.
Changes come once again on Friday, thanks to a cold front.
"Friday, temps trend even warmer, 55 to 60 for highs, but it will be cloudy with chances for rain increasing through the afternoon and evening hours," Dixon said.
