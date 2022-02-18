CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - Cromwell (19-0) is visiting Morgan (10-6) in Boys Basketball for the Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week.
Tip off starts at 7 p.m.
These two teams played on Monday, and Cromwell won by 10.
You can stream the game here:
You can also stream the game on the Ch. 3 Streaming News App on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.
