Snoop Dogg plans to perform at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Jan. 17.

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - He's slim with the tilted brim and he'll be making an appearance in Wallingford this winter.

Rapper Snoop Dogg is slated to perform at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Jan. 17.

It's part of his "I Wanna Thank Me Tour."

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at Oakdale.com. They'll also be available at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre box office.

General admission is priced at $59.75.

