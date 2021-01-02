HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm that brought a wintry mix and rain to the state overnight has left some slick spots as of early Saturday morning.
It's also a foggy start to the weekend, with poor visibility being seen all across the state.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Litchfield County through Saturday morning.
The precipitation clears out Saturday, leaving behind a mild day, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s along the coast by the afternoon, Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said.
To end the weekend, another storm will have an impact on the state Sunday afternoon, overnight, and into Monday morning.
Futurecast shows snow will move into the state later in the afternoon on Sunday.
Highs on Sunday should range from the upper-30s to low-40s and cool to between 30 and 35 degrees by the time the precipitation arrives.
Snow or a wintry mix will linger into Monday morning; however, conditions should improve at that point.
When all is said and done, some parts of the state could see between 1 and 4 inches of snow.
Skies appear to remain mostly cloudy by Monday afternoon.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
