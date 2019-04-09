HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A foggy start to Tuesday may give way to showers and possible thunderstorms later in the day.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said there may be a peak or two of sun, but otherwise there will be plenty of clouds.
"If the sky stays overcast all day, temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees," Haney said. "Even with limited sunshine, temperatures will rise no higher than the 50s."
Later in the day is when the potential storms arrive.
"Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will develop during the mid-to-late afternoon as a broad area of low pressure moves into New England," Haney said. "Showers will linger into [Tuesday] evening."
Track the activity with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Cooler air arrives Tuesday night, which means temperatures will bottom out in the 30s and low-40s by dawn on Wednesday.
Wednesday and Thursday look to be pleasant days with sunshine.
Highs should be in the 50s on Wednesday, but with a breeze that may gust between 20 and 30 mph. Lows may range between 25 and 35 degrees.
Thursday will also feature temps in the 50s, but with less of a breeze.
The state may end the week on a wet note.
"The sky will be mostly cloudy, or it will become mostly cloudy, and there will be a rising chance for showers during [Friday] afternoon," Haney said. "A band of heavy showers with embedded thunder could move across the state Friday evening. Showers should end before dawn Saturday."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
