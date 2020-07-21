HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Foley, based at the Colt Armory in Hartford, is seeking customer service representatives.
The role has employees interacting with customers needing help understanding transportation rules set by the Department of Transportation.
The expectation is they employees will be friendly, informed and accurate.
They’ll have to use the systems in place to document their conversations with clients and the actions they took to help them.
The key is to offer great customer service.
The company will educate them on what they need to know about DOT compliance so that they can help callers.
Foley si looking for someone who can multi-task and who is organized.
More information about the job posting can be found here.
For other job postings, check out cthires.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.