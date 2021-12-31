HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – 2021 is officially coming to an end and many folks spent the evening celebrating at First Night Hartford.
The main stage off of Trinity Street is where people have been out all night dancing, listening to music and waiting for the fireworks.
First Night Hartford brought out many new faces like the Haynes family to bring in 2022.
“They have everything its fun! It’s giving us something to do. We have been locked up this whole year and I just didn’t want us to go out into the new year like that, so this was the perfect thing to do,“ said Helen Haynes .
The New Year’s Eve celebration included live performances, food trucks, fireworks, ice skating and a sense of normalcy.
Shannon Rios said, “I am looking forward to getting back to a sense of normalcy and health and wellness it’s been a rough two years.”
With COVID cases on the rise First Night had safety precautions in place.
The event reduced capacity for all indoor venues to 70 percent, required masks for all outdoor activities, and recommended for goers to be vaccinated.
Rules that guests say gave them comfort.
Omar Khan said, “everyone is following restrictions and having their masks on and having the vaccine as well.”
As 2021 comes to an end, the First Night celebration has many looking forward to the new year.
